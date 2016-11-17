G6 Tournament Match Report: Hearts 1-1 Medeama - Benjamin Bature denies Phobians in thrilling stalemate in Kumasi

Accra Hearts of Oak's chances of reaching the G6 semi-finals is hanging in the balance after drawing 1-1 with Medeama SC in a nail-biting clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday evening.

The Phobians had what appeared to be a legitimate goal disallowed before Benjamin Bature struck a late equalizer to cancel out a first-half goal by Paul Acquah.

Hearts assistant coach Henry Wellington lined up a strong side with a victory mentality after losing in the opener against Aduana Stars in Sunyani.

Medeama head coach Evans Adottey had most of his Players from last season available apart trio Abass Mohammed, Enoch Atta Adjei and Daniel Amoah who have joined Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Hearts could not feature Malik Akowuah due to the stand off with the Yellow and Mauves.

The former African giants exerted good pressure in the opening quarter with Razak coming close.

The pressure eventually told when the all-conquering Razak skinned two defenders inside the box. Samuel Bio's attempted clearance fell to Paul Acquah who smashed the ball home with glee.

Medeama had the upper hand in the early exchanges of the second half but it was Hearts who scored a goal which was controversially denied by the referee.

Patrick Razak beat Paul Aidoo in a tussle for the ball on the line, won and played an inviting pass to substitute Henry Jay-Lamptey and hammered home acrobatically. The jubilation was cut short when the referee signed for foul.

Medeama turned the game and grabbed the equalizer when Bature angled home from the edge of the area.

By El Akyereko

