GHALCA G6: Medeama break Hearts heart with late leveller

A late Benjamin Bature goal hampered Hearts of Oak’s chances of making the semi-finals of the G6 tournament as the Phobians went two without a win in a 1-1 draw with the Yellow and Mauves at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Phobians paraded somewhat of new look team offering debuts to keeper Ben Mensah, Augustine Arhinful and Daniel Kodie but it was old boy Paul Acquah who shot the Phobians in the lead minutes before halftime.

The goal rather spurred Medeama who took on an offensive approach in search of an equaliser in the second half.

In one of the rare forays for the Phobians in the second half, winger Patrick Razak beat Paul Aidoo in a tussle for the ball on the line, played an inviting pass to substitute Henry Jay-Lamptey and hammered the ball home acrobatically but his joy was short-lived as the goal was ruled out.

Medeama probed there on and were duly rewarded with minutes to the end when U-20 striker Benjamin Bature fired the ball home from an angle.

The draw means Hearts are winless in four G-6 tournaments in 2016. Two under Kenichi Yatsuhashi and two under Henry Wellington.

Ironically, both games under Kenichi were against Aduana and Medeama both in the same sequence.

