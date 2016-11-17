Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 21:06 CET

Didi Dramani remains hopeful of Black Princess qualification

By MyJoyOnline

Black Princess coach, Didi Dramani remains optimistic of qualifying to the knockout phase of the World Cup despite a stuttering start which has seen the team pick one point out of a possible six.

Ghana were pegged back by a late French goal to draw 2-2 after suffering the heart break of losing late against New Zealand.

The result leaves Ghana last on the group needing results to go in their favor to qualify and Didi is hopeful that is possible.

“It has not been easy for us, we play all the good football and at the end of the day we drop valuable points,” he said

“We just have to focus on winning our last game and see what happens in the other matches.”

The Princess play leaders USA next.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

By: Collins Akuamoah Boa
