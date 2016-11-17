Boxing: President Mahama demands Tagoe to stop Saucedo in round 3

Ghana President John Mahama has apparently demanded boxer Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe to knock out Argentina's Fernando David Saucedo by the end of round 3 when they clash for the IBO Lightweight championship in Accra on November 25.

Tagoe and Team BabyJet Promotions who are promoting the bout at the newly built Bukom Boxing Arena, met and presented the IBO belt to the Ghanaian leader during Tuesday night's official inauguration of the new edifice. Tagoe appeared all smiles as he engaged in a tete-a-tete with President Mahama, and now the boxer has revealed what he was told.

'President Mahama told me to stop Saucedo in round 3, he said that's what he wants. Three already is my own favourite number and I was looking forward to doing something special and now that His Excellency the President himself has requested, I have no choice than to stop him,' Tagoe disclosed Wednesday after visiting and receiving blessings from the leader of the Muslim community, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, Ghana's Chief Imam.

'I am in high spirits for this fight and I have no doubt that I will win especially with the support I am getting from all Ghanaians. The Ga Traditional Council, chiefs, Chief Imam, the Mayor of Accra and now the President have all shown their love and support and the only way I can pay back is to win this title and give my country a world champion again,' Tagoe added.

Tagoe versus Saucedo headlines the BabyJet Promotions bill at the Bukom Boxing Arena next week Friday, November 25. It's the first international fight set to be staged at the new home of Ghanaian boxing and has many side attractions including planned performances by leadinh musicians, Stonebwoy, Becca, Aletse Tinny, Wisa, Jupiter among others.

Gate fees have already been released and it has ringside VIP going for GH¢200 (two hundred Ghana Cedis) and general entrance at GH¢100 (one hundred Ghana Cedis).

