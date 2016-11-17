John Mikel Obi: Super Eagles captain is back in London, has breakfast with his twin daughters

After helping the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 3-1 win over Algeria on Saturday, November 12, John Mikel Obi is back in London to be with his family.

Mikel Obi scored in the first half as the Super Eagles won their second 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture .

He is now back with his family in London and was seen enjoying breakfast with his twin daughters, Ava and Mia in an Instagram post.

play John Mikel Obi and his partner Olga Diyachenko (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko )

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh