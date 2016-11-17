Super Falcons: Coach Omagbemi cautious of Ghana, Cameroon at 2016 AWCON

Ahead of the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi has identified Ghana and host Cameroon as threats to Nigeria's quest to defend their title.

Defending champions Nigeria are heading into the tournament as favourites to win their ninth AWCON titles.

Super Falcons will play their opening game of the 2016 AWCON on Sunday, November 20

