Too early to set season's target- AshGold coach Bashiru Hayford

Ashanti Gold head coach Bashiru Hayford has indicated it will be too early to set targets for the new season.

The Miners were dreadful in their title defence last season and ended up finishing eighth in the league.

They suffered early elimination from the CAF Champions League at the expense of MO Bejaia.

"We have entered into team shaping. We are starting our friendly matches next week. Should it be today, I have the boys ready to play," he told Class FM

"It's too early to set target. At the moment, we are trying to strengthen the team for our vision in the new season.''

By Nuhu Adams



