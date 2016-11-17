Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Medeama technical chief Evans Adotey plays down effect of massive exits

Medeama SC technical director Evans Adotey insists the departure of key players will have any negative impact on club in the upcoming season.

According to the former Ashanti Gold SC trainer, the club have 25 players at their disposal and are enough for them for the 2016/2017 campaign.

"We are not going to be affected. Everybody should understand we are not bringing in any new additions," he told Adehye FM".

"Last season, we were competing in both Africa and locally which led to the higher number of players. This time we are competing only on the local scene.

"Our squad size will be 25 with three goalkeepers for the new season. The players available at the moment are 25 who have already started pre-season so let's see how far we can go."

Daniel Amoah, Philip Aseweh, Joseph Gordon, Malik Akowuah, Conney Idan, Enoch Atta Agyei, Bernard Ofori and Daniel Agyei have all left the Yellow and Mauves.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

