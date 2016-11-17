Hearts of Oak make four changes to face Medeama in must-win G6 clash

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Henry Wellington has made four changes to his line-up to face Medeama on Thursday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium in the GHALCA 6 tournament.

The stop-gap trainer has started goalkeeper Ben Mensah, Augustine Arhinful, Daniel Kodie and Paul Acquah.

Hearts lost their opening match 1-0 against Aduana Stars in Sunyani and need a win to revive their campaign.

#HEARTSXI vs Medeama: Our lineup for today's GHALCA SIX game. #PHâ¤ï¸💛💙BIA #ProudPhobian #AHOSC

