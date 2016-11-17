Fraser House hold Fun Games

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - The 2006 Year Group of Fraser House of Achimota School would embark on a major project next year to give the House a facelift.

The Group had completed minor projects such as the painting of the walls, fixing of the broken louvre blades and the rehabilitation of the bath house.

Mr Ernest Akatu, President of the Group disclosed this during this year's Home Coming and Memorial Fun Games at the Achimota in Accra, over the weekend.

In the soccer encounter, the Group defeated their 2015 counterparts 7-3 to lift the trophy.

Other sporting activities were volleyball, Basketball, Tennis, Sack Race, Tug-of Peace and Table Tennis.

Mr Akatu said the aim of the games was to socialize with friends and families of the year group, make merry and also remember their colleagues who have passed on.

He urged the current students to take their lessons seriously and desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may tarnish their future aspirations.

Mr Elorm Fiaka, Coordinator of the 2006 Year Group commended the leadership of the school for their hard work, which had made the school what it is today.

He urged the members to take interest in the activities of the group to enable it to execute its projects on schedule.

