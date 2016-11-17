Ghana Premier league: Betway sponsorship will propel AshGold for top-4 spot

Ashanti Gold Sporting Club (Ash Gold SC) are hopeful the sponsorship agreement signed with Betway Ghana will propel and enhance the club's top four target for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The four-time champion of the Ghana Premier league failed to defend the trophy it won in the 2014/15. The Miners struggled to avoid relegation in the just ended season.

Chief Executive Officer of Ash Gold SC, Kudjoe Fianoo during the unveiling of their new Kappa kit jersey which bears the name of their headline sponsor, Betway said the club will bounce back to where they rightfully belong to next season.

''We are targeting a top four spot in the coming season. You know what happened last season as we failed to defend the league title and finishing at a disappointing position," he said.

He added that the team is already training very hard for the new season. ''Pre-season has started and we are working very hard for a better 2016/17 season.''

The new campaign will start on December 18.



