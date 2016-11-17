Defender Edwin Gyimah is confident that the Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is having no doubt that the Black Stars will recover from their 2-0 defeat to Egypt and qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Gyimah has been a regular member of the Black Stars since 2013 but will be feeling the heat following a disappointing World Cup qualifiers that has seen them pick up just a point from the first two games.

The Orlando Pirates man says he is confident the team will open a new chapter in 2017 and qualify for the World Cup.

'I know very well that we will qualify for the World Cup because and I have no doubt about that,' Gyimah said

'We have had challenges in the team and all that but I am very confident that the New Year will bring us a lot of good performance and good results.'

The Stars will now have to win all their remaining qualifying games and hope that leaders Egypt let their heads drop.

