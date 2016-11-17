Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 15:10 CET

Defender Edwin Gyimah is confident that the Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup

Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah is having no doubt that the Black Stars will recover from their 2-0 defeat to Egypt and qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Gyimah has been a regular member of the Black Stars since 2013 but will be feeling the heat following a disappointing World Cup qualifiers that has seen them pick up just a point from the first two games.

The Orlando Pirates man says he is confident the team will open a new chapter in 2017 and qualify for the World Cup.

'I know very well that we will qualify for the World Cup because and I have no doubt about that,' Gyimah said

'We have had challenges in the team and all that but I am very confident that the New Year will bring us a lot of good performance and good results.'

The Stars will now have to win all their remaining qualifying games and hope that leaders Egypt let their heads drop.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The skeleton is the death: it’s in our body... (Le squelette, c'est la mort : - Il est dans notre corps...)
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img