EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak sign striker Bright Lukaman for three years

Hearts of oak have completed the signing of Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Lukman Nurudeen, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

He signed a three-year contract on Thursday at the club's secretariat in Accra.

Lukman is a marquee signing after the club secured the services Anthony Nimo, Joshua Otoo and Henry Jay Lamptey from lower division Club Danbort.

Two seasons ago, he banged in 30 goals to help Dwarfs secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com