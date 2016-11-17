Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 15:10 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Hearts of Oak sign striker Bright Lukaman for three years

Hearts of oak have completed the signing of Ebusua Dwarfs striker Bright Lukman Nurudeen, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

He signed a three-year contract on Thursday at the club's secretariat in Accra.

Lukman is a marquee signing after the club secured the services Anthony Nimo, Joshua Otoo and Henry Jay Lamptey from lower division Club Danbort.

Two seasons ago, he banged in 30 goals to help Dwarfs secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

WHO THE CAP FIT LET HIM WEAR IT.
By: DWOMO BAWUAH
