Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 14:41 CET

U-20 WWC: Ghana Draw France 2-2

By Daily Guide

The Black Princess of Ghana on Thursday drew 2-2 with their France counterparts in their second Group C game at the ongoing U-20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Coach Didi Dramani side came from a goal down to draw after France's Delphine Cascarino opened scoring in the 30th minute to put her team in the lead.

Ghana's Sandra Owusu however got the equalizer at the 45th minute before the end of the first half.

At the blast of the whistle for the second half, Jane Ayieyam gave Ghana her second goal in 65th minute.

With the game cruising to the end, the Black Princess were awarded a spot kick on the 82nd minute but was wasted by Samira Abdul Rahman.

Referee added five minutes of extra time which saw France's substitute Clara Mateo pulled an excellent header to level the score.

Ghana is now placed third in the Group with just a point and will face the USA on Monday in the final group game.

The tournament which started on Nov. 13 is expected to end on Dec. 3.

Source:  Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Tony Bebli

Sports News

THE DOWN FALL OF A MAN IS NOT THE END OF HIS LIFE
By: BABA YARA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img