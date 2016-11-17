U-20 WWC: Ghana Draw France 2-2

The Black Princess of Ghana on Thursday drew 2-2 with their France counterparts in their second Group C game at the ongoing U-20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Coach Didi Dramani side came from a goal down to draw after France's Delphine Cascarino opened scoring in the 30th minute to put her team in the lead.

Ghana's Sandra Owusu however got the equalizer at the 45th minute before the end of the first half.

At the blast of the whistle for the second half, Jane Ayieyam gave Ghana her second goal in 65th minute.

With the game cruising to the end, the Black Princess were awarded a spot kick on the 82nd minute but was wasted by Samira Abdul Rahman.

Referee added five minutes of extra time which saw France's substitute Clara Mateo pulled an excellent header to level the score.

Ghana is now placed third in the Group with just a point and will face the USA on Monday in the final group game.

The tournament which started on Nov. 13 is expected to end on Dec. 3.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Tony Bebli