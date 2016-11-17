Late goal denies Ghana’s Princesses first win against France

A last minute goal from Clara Mateo was enough to rescue a point for France and deny Ghana's Black Maiden victory in the ongoing FIFA U20 women's World Cup.

France dominated the first half, and it wasn't a surprise when they took the lead through star player Delphine Cascarino in the 30th minute.

Ghana equalized against the run of play, when Sandra Owusu-Ansah finished coolly at the near post in the 44th minute.

The second half was a totally different affair as the Maidens absolutely outplayed their Fresh opponents, creating chance after chance.

A defensive mix up between Hawa Cissoko and keeper Mylene Chavas allowed Jane Ayieyam to sneak in and give Ghana the lead on 65 minutes.

Ghana had a chance to put the game to bed, after Pauline Dhaeyer fouled Princella Adubea in the penalty area in the 80th minute, but the resulting penalty kick from Samira Abdul-Rahman was saved by Mylene Chavas.

France then made Ghana pay for the missed penalty, when a beautiful cross by Delphine Cascarino was nodded home by Clara Mateo in the last kick of the game. The maidens will now have to beat tournament favorites USA to have a chance of qualifying.

By:Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana