Sports News | 17 November 2016 12:10 CET

New Ghanaian signing Yahaya Mohammed vows to win titles with Tanzanian giants Azam FC


 Azam FC Ghanaian recruit Yahaya Mohammed has vowed to win titles with the club after completing a two-year deal.

Mohammed, 28, signed the permanent deal on Wednesday after agreeing a reported $100,000.

He joins from Ghanaian side Aduana Stars, where he raked in 15 goals in the top-flight last season.

And he has vowed to win titles with the side.
"I am happy to sign a contract to join Azam FC. I have to deal with all the challenges," he told the club's official website

"It's my job as a player to prepare and work hard."

The talisman urged the club's supporters to rally behind the team.

 "We need the support of the fans and should continue to give backing to Azam FC.

"We'll take the  team further. We promise to give off our best. We'll give you pleasure for a good result."

