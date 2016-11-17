Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah passes damning verdict on Avram Grant, claims Black Stars have retrogressed under Israeli



Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has passed a damning verdict on Avram Grant, claiming the Black Stars have retrogressed sharply under the former Chelsea coach.

Grant's tenure has come under scrutiny following the side's unflattering campaign in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The 61-year-old is reeling under pressure after the team lost 2-0 to Egypt in their World Cup qualifier last Sunday.

The Israeli has failed to win fans over with his overly cautious approach to the team.

He has been accused of lacking the temperament to take risk, keeping faith with players who have failed to glitter amid calls for competition in the team.

And iconic former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed the team has been on a downturn since Avram Grant replaced Kwesi Appiah last year.

'I think the team has under performed since Grant took over, comparing to our time and even the last few years I think the team has lost their momentum,' he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

'I just hope a thing gets right for them to recover because for now it is clear most Ghanaians are not happy with the performance of the team.'

The country's chances of qualifying to the World Cup in Russia is up in smoke after the latest defeat to the Pharaohs.

The Black Stars are yet to win a game in the last competitive outings.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com