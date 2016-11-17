Midfielder Malik Akowuah NOT ELIGIBLE to feature for Hearts against Medeama in G6 tourney today



Midfielder Malik Akowuah is not eligible to feature for Hearts in the G6 tournament against Medeama today (Thursday), GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The two clubs are yet to finalize the terms of agreement between the two parties following the player's controversial move to the capital.

Medeama have agreed in principle to let the midfield engine join the Phobians but that is subject to the two clubs finalizing the terms of the contract.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that both parties are yet to put pen-to-paper on the terms despite claims by Hearts a deal has been finalized.

The club are therefore threading cautiously against fielding the player against Medeama in Thursday's G6 tournament at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

Hearts could face severe sanctions if they field the player without completing transfer documentations.

The two parties are set to conclude talks by the close of this week to pave way for the former Ashantigold midfielder to begin his career with the local giants.

