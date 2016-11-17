Manual Zacharias eyes Black Stars job

Bechem United coach, Manual Zacharias has shown interest in coaching the Black stars should the position become vacant.

The Portuguese led Bechem United to win the MTN FA Cup and was adjudged the coach of the tournament.

And with Avram Grant’s position under threat following a run of five games without a win, Zacharias feels he can be suited for that role.

“I will be happy if I get the chance to coach the Black Stars,” he told Asempa Sports.

“As a coach it will be a good to the opportunity to coach the national team.

“Bechem United is a small club but I helped them to win a trophy so I am ready to coach the National team, even if it is U20, I will take the job.”

Coach Avram Grant’s contract with the Ghana Football Association expires in 2017.

