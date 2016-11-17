Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 12:06 CET

Ghana are underperforming under Avram Grant - Stephen Appiah

By MyJoyOnline

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has labelled the current Black Stars team as underperforming.

The Black Stars have gone five games without a win and more importantly, their chances of making a fourth successive World Cup appearance hanging in the balance.

The team has had its problems well documented over these months but Appiah feels the team on the pitch have underperformed.

“I think the team has underperformed since Grant took over, comparing to our time and even the last few years I think the team has lost their momentum ,” he told Asempa Sports.

Despite this, the former Juventus midfielder is hoping for a quick turnaround.

“I just hope a thing gets right for them to recover because for now it is clear most Ghanaians are not happy with the performance of the team.”

Ghana will be hoping to appease their fans with an AFCON victory in February 2017.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

“Honor is the morality of superior men.”
By: alphonse ohene djan(
