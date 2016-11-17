Elmina Sharks deny stripping captain on political grounds

Elmina Sharks have denied media reports that captain Isaac Mensah has been stripped of his captaincy after he was supported campaigning for a political party rather than the Progressive People’s Party.

Mensah was spotted wearing a polo shirt of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the New Patriotic Party and sipping Kalyppo which has been one of the themes of the NPP in this year’s elections.

The newly promoted Elmina Sharks, is owned by Papa Kwesi Nduom, flagbearer for the Progressive Peoples' Party.

And the spokesperson of the club, Richmond Arthur, has confirmed the stripping but on disciplinary grounds.

''It is true but he has been suspended but not because of wearing any political party attire but for indiscipline,” he told Joy Sports.

“He has not reported for pre-season and not given any tangible reason since we began for the past three weeks.”

''This is not the first time, He has been doing it and the coaches have been complaining. And the club has decided to take the captain away from him.

''We are a new team and don’t want to enter premiership with such behavior.''

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports