Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 09:10 CET

2016 African Women's Championship: Black Queens arrive in Cameroon ahead of 2016 championship

The Black Queens who left the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday have arrived in Cameroon for the 2016 African Women's Championship.

Ghana will open her Group B campaign against Kenya on 20 November at the Stade Municipal de Limbe, Limbe.

They will also play Nigeria and Mali for the 10th edition of the tournament which runs from ]19 November to 03 December 2016

Black Queens squad:
Goalkeepers: Nana Ama Asantewa , Patricia Matey and Fafali dumehashi

Defenders: Janet Egyir, Rosemary Ampem, Linda Eshun, Cynthia Adobea, Cynthia Adjei and Regina Antwi

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong, Mary Essiful, Priscilla Saahane, Priscilla Otchere, Safia Abdul Rahman, Alice Kusi, Elizabeth Addo, Grace Asare

Strikers: Samira Suleman, Portia Boakye, Florence Dadson, Faiza Ibrahim

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Wisdom doesn't automatically come with old age. Nothing does - except wrinkles. It's true, some wines improve with age. But only if the grapes were good in the first place.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img