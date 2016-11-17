2016 African Women's Championship: Black Queens arrive in Cameroon ahead of 2016 championship
The Black Queens who left the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday have arrived in Cameroon for the 2016 African Women's Championship.
Ghana will open her Group B campaign against Kenya on 20 November at the Stade Municipal de Limbe, Limbe.
They will also play Nigeria and Mali for the 10th edition of the tournament which runs from ]19 November to 03 December 2016
Black Queens squad:
Goalkeepers: Nana Ama Asantewa , Patricia Matey and Fafali dumehashi
Defenders: Janet Egyir, Rosemary Ampem, Linda Eshun, Cynthia Adobea, Cynthia Adjei and Regina Antwi
Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong, Mary Essiful, Priscilla Saahane, Priscilla Otchere, Safia Abdul Rahman, Alice Kusi, Elizabeth Addo, Grace Asare
Strikers: Samira Suleman, Portia Boakye, Florence Dadson, Faiza Ibrahim
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh