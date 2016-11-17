Elmina Sharks debunk reports captain stripped of because he campaigned for political party

Elmina Sharks have denied media reports that Isaac Mensah was stripped of the captaincy because he campaigned for a political party.

Mensah had been spotted wearing a polo shirt of the flagbearer of the main opposition leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of the New Patriotic Party.

Elmina Sharks is owned by Papa Kwesi Nduom, flagbearer for the Progressive Peoples' Party in next month's presidential elections.

''It is true but not because of wearing any political party attire but for indiscipline. He has not reported for pre-season and not given any tangible reason since we began for the past three weeks,'' the club spokesperson Richmond J Arthur told Joy FM.

''This is not the first time, He has been doing it and the coaches have been complaining. And the club has decided to take the captain away from him.

''We are a new team and don't want to enter premiership with such behavior.''

