AshantiGold rule out foreign coach; stick to Bashiru Hayford

AshantiGold chief Kudjoe Fianoo has quashed media reports speculating the team will replace head coach Bshiru Hayford with an expatriate for the new season.

Hayford's position has been reported to be under threat after a disappointing last term which saw the Miners finish three places above relegation bracket.

The Miners were 11th.

But Fianoo insists the club is no longer interested in appointing an expatriate trainer and experience manager Hayford will lead the team for the 2016/17 season.

''A board decision was taken long ago that we should depart from appointing foreign coaches. Tell me how many expatriate trainers have won the league with Ashgold? Bashiru won the league,'' he said.

''As far as am concern Ashgold will make do with a local coach with Bashiru staying put.''

The team in partnership with sponsors Betway Ghana yesterday unveiled their new kits for the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com