Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 17 November 2016 09:10 CET

AshantiGold rule out foreign coach; stick to Bashiru Hayford

AshantiGold chief Kudjoe Fianoo has quashed media reports speculating the team will replace head coach Bshiru Hayford with an expatriate for the new season.

Hayford's position has been reported to be under threat after a disappointing last term which saw the Miners finish three places above relegation bracket.

The Miners were 11th.
But Fianoo insists the club is no longer interested in appointing an expatriate trainer and experience manager Hayford will lead the team for the 2016/17 season.

''A board decision was taken long ago that we should depart from appointing foreign coaches. Tell me how many expatriate trainers have won the league with Ashgold? Bashiru won the league,'' he said.

''As far as am concern Ashgold will make do with a local coach with Bashiru staying put.''

The team in partnership with sponsors Betway Ghana yesterday unveiled their new kits for the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Once bitten twice shy.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img