Sports News | 17 November 2016 08:25 CET

Ashgold set top four target ahead of new season

Former Ghana Premier League champions Ashanti Gold have set a minimum top four target for the upcoming 2016/17 season. 

The Miners are looking forward to a better campaign after a poor last term.

They failed to churn out inspiring displays to successfully defend their title, losing out to WA All Stars.

''We are targeting a top four. You know what happened last season as we failed to defend league title and finishing at a disappointing position.'' CEO Cudjoe Fianoo told reporters at new kits unveiling.

''Pre-season has started and we are working very hard for a better 2016/17 season''

The new campaign will start on December 18.

