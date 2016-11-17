Dansoman based: Latif Blessing denies Kotoko transfer links

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing has denied reports of being in the camp of a rival Premier League team ahead of the start of the new season.

Last season's top goal scorer had failed to resume training with his club and his absence had led to speculation that the winger was angling for a move away from the Dansoman team.

Taking to his Facebook page however, Blessing denied being in the camp of another team and claimed an illness had prevented him from joining his team mates.

"Liberty professionals made me who I am today, and I will never be ungrateful to them in anyway.

I have not been feeling well for the past one Week now, currently am at home (NANKESE) with my family and friends.

Note: am not missing or being in the hotel of any Team in Ghana here. I love liberty professionals and I will never do anything to tarnish my image in Ghana football. My future is in their hands and is up to them to say whether am staying or going to any club that show interest in me.

Blessing has been linked with several clubs both at home and abroad but his parent club have indicated the player is not for sale.

