CPP looks beyond entertainment value of sports

Accra, Nov.16, GNA - The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) intends to look beyond the entertainment aspect of sports to promote good health, foster a spirit of competitiveness and to celebrate excellence at home and abroad.

The CPP's Election 2016 Manifesto on sports made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, intends encouraging every community to have locations where they can enjoy and actively participate in sports.

To address the current problem of excessive focus on football at the expense of other sports, The CPP said, they would consider putting professional and amateur football under separate autonomous bodies.

The CPP manifesto added that 'All non-football sports will remain under the Ministry of Sports to ensure that they get the attention that has been denied them over the years'.

The CPP has promised to provide enough sporting facilities at the local and national levels, to facilitate the development of sports at both amateur and professional levels, adding that, appropriate laws will be enacted to ensure that such infrastructure is provided as an integral part of socio-economic development.

The CPP has also said that they would set up a tertiary institution of international standing for the study and teaching of sports, in addition to specialised sports medicine.

'Active participation in sports should develop healthy culture to enhance a sense of community and to reduce the incidence of ailments arising from lack of physical activity'. The manifesto stated.

