E/R pip Volta at their own backyard

Ho, Nov. 16, GNA - The Eastern Regional Under 15 soccer team defied all odds to beat their host the Volta Region U-15 team by a lone goal in the ongoing national under 15 league at the Ho barracks park.

The only goal of the match in the week seven fixture was scored by Ferdinand Adjei in the 58th minute to hand the visitors the needed three points.

The host team made frantic efforts to equalise but could not find the net.

The match brings to an end the first round of the ongoing national under -15 league, which is being played in the Northern and Southern sectors, with eight teams in each zone.

The Eastern Regional team now has 14 points in the southern zone from seven matches as at the end of the first round.

