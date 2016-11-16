Gold Fields PGA championship fixed for Nov.30

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA - The third Edition of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championship has been fixed for November 30- December 3, 2016 at the Damang Golf Course in the Western Region.

The four-day event will see the defending Champion Emos Korblah and about 80 other professional golfers from Ghana Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone vying for the trophy and the prize money at stake.

The package and total cost for this year's edition of the competition has being increased from GH¢50,000.00 to USD70,000 and the winner is expected to take home GH¢20,000 plus trophy.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the President of the PGA, Mr. Bliss Ayivor said he was excited about the prospect of golf in the country and expects a tough competition.

He said the association desires to raise the standard of the professional golfers and also help promote discipline at the global front.

He commended the companies for coming on board to sponsor the competition and expects to see a competitive championship.

The Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa Gold Fields, Mr. Alfred Baku said the company has been involved in the promotion and development of sports in Ghana over the years.

He said this goes beyond their social responsibility, in the areas of education, health, water, sanitation, infrastructure, agriculture and agribusiness.

Mr. Baku said 'we decided to sponsor this competition to raise the level of our Ghanaian golfers because we see a lot of potential in them and we want to help them get to the very top. That's our vision and that's how far we want to take golf.

'We want to raise the level of the game so athletes can compete with the outside world. We used to sponsor the Black Stars but we stopped because we wanted to channel our support to other sporting disciplines."

He entreated the golfers to maintain the discipline they exhibited in the last edition and urged the banking sectors and the telecommunication companies to assist the discipline.

The clubs expected to participate include Damang Golf club, Achimota Golf club, Tarkwa Golf club, Nsuta Golf club, Takoradi Golf club, Tema Golf club, Royal Golf club, Celebrity Golf club, Beige Village club, Obuasi Golf.

Other sponsors of the tournament include Connell Mining, Real Mining Supply, Stellar Logistics, ATS, Bilal, Total Ghana, and STANBIC.

GNA