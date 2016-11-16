Azam FC sign Yahayha Mohammed and Samuel Afful

Tanzanian giants, Azam FC, have completed the signing of Ghanaian strikers Samuel Afful and Yahaya Mohammed as they increase the Ghanaian contingent in the squad,

Yahaya Mohammed joins on a three year deal after an impressive year with Aduana Stars where he bagged 13 goals and helped the Dormaa side narrowly finish behind league champions Wa All Stars.

This will be a second stint abroad for the target man and he will be hoping he has a fruitful season outside the country.

Samuel Afful signed on the same day as Yahaya Mohammed after sealing two-year deal.

Afful bagged six goals for the Sekondi side but it was not enough as Hasmal were relegated with a game to spare.

He makes his first trip abroad and will be hoping to make his mark in Tanzania.

Azam FC had already signed Medeama duo Daniel Amoah and Enoch Atta Agyei . .

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports