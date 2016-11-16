Wayne Rooney issues apology after 'inappropriate' behaviour

Wayne Rooney’s spokesperson has released a statement apologising for the England captain’s behaviour over the weekend.

Rooney withdrew from the national squad on Monday night with pictures emerging in The Sun newspaper on Tuesday morning that claimed the player was drunk after gatecrashing a wedding in the England hotel over the weekend.

The paper printed a photo appearing to show the Manchester United forward, sporting an England training top, looking the worse for wear.

Rooney’s spokesperson released a statement to PA regarding the incident.

“Naturally Wayne is sorry that pictures taken with fans have been published today," read the statement.

“Although it was a day off for the whole squad and staff, he fully recognises that the images are inappropriate for someone in his position.

“Earlier today Wayne spoke privately to both Gareth Southgate and Dan Ashworth to unreservedly apologise.

“He would like to further extend that apology to any young fans who have seen these pictures.”

Rooney has endured a tough campaign, finding himself in the unusual situation of fighting for his place in the team.

The 31-year-old ended his goal drought in the recent Europa League clash at Fenerbahce and impressed as Manchester United headed into the international break with a 3-1 win at Swansea.

With additional reporting from PA Sport