Sports News | 16 November 2016 19:40 CET

GHALCA 6 tournament: Bechem United pip Wa All Stars

Bechem United edged Wa All Stars by a goal to nil in Sunyani Coronation Park on Wednesday in the GHALCA 6 tournament.

The first half was an end to end action, but Bechem United came strong in the second half and Joseph Amoah scored the goal that earned THE Brong Ahafo side all the three maximum points.

They started the competition poorly, when Kotoko hammered them 0-3 in Kumasi on Monday, but have bounced back with the victory against Wa All Stars.

All Stars will take on Asante Kotoko on Sunday in Kuma,si in the group clash of the GHALCA 6 tourment.

