Back To The Manager: Rodgers plays down talk of Gerrard reunion

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was coy Wednesday over suggestions that Steven Gerrard could be on his way to the Glasgow giants.

Former England captain Gerrard was Rodgers' skipper when the pair were at Liverpool.

The 36-year-old midfielder moved from Anfield to join the Los Angeles Galaxy but it was announced Tuesday he was leaving the Major League Soccer side.

Gerrard, who made it clear he wanted to continue playing, was immediately linked with a move to Parkhead.

"I never speculate or speak about players coming into the club. I never have done and don't intend to start now -- that will always remain private.

"The only thing I would say with regards to Steven, he has been an incredible player. I had him for a number of years at Liverpool and he was absolutely brilliant with me."

The Northern Irishman added: "As a young manager going into such a great club, having the captain and real senior player there, to be able to work closely together with him and learn about the club and work together on the field was fantastic.

play

Brendan Rodgers (right) with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool's Melwood training ground in 2012 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh