Nduom’s Sharks Strip Mensah Off Captaincy Over NPP ‘Kalyppo’ Craze

Ghana's newly promoted Premier League side Elmina Sharks owned by PPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, have stripped off the captain's armband from Isaac Mensah for allegedly campaigning for the New Patriotic Party.

Mensah was told by management of the club he will no longer be the leader of the club just days after pictures of him wearing an NPP shirt while sipping on Kalyppo went viral on social media.

The club is yet to mandate a new captain after dethroning Mensah, who led the side to the domestic top-flight.

“The coach told me I will no longer be the captain of the side. I don't know whether it is because of a picture I shared on my Facebook page?

“It wasn't even like I was campaigning for [the] NPP. I was just with friends after an area kick-about game when they asked me to accompany them to an event. I was then handed the shirt to wear, so for me it was just friends having fun.

“But upon returning to the club after the event, they told me I will no longer be the captain,” Mensah told Takoradi-based Spice FM.

Elmina Sharks are yet to confirm officially whether the alleged political act of Mensah is the main reason why he is being stripped off his captaincy.

