Massive Changes To Hit Black Stars

Ghana Football Association vice president George Afriyie says the next Executive Committee meeting will look at all the issues surrounding the Black Stars team and what is accounting for the recent slump in form.

The Black Stars have been struggling to get results in their last 5 games. The latest setback was the 2-0 defeat to Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

Lots of views have been shared on what is going on with the team especially in the technical department.

“Discussion of a coach is also part of the game. All aspects, even the position of the Chairman can be discussed. Everybody's position including management, players as well as technical team,” Afriyie told Joy Sports

''But collectively, all of us need to be on top of our game to succeed, meaning that if [George Afriyie] is not doing well and if that is the area that we fall short, why not? I have to give way for somebody else to do the job.''

''If I think that it's the Ministry who are supposed to provide the needed funds and it is not coming then something must be done, somebody must ensure funds are provided.''

''If the coach is not on top of his game, why not? If the players are not doing well based on some worries, we need to identify them, solve them and then we move on''

Next up for the Black Stars is the African Cup of Nations.