Hearts of Oak set to seal sponsorship deal with Rush Energy Drink - reports

Hearts of Oak are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal with Rush Energy Drink as one of their new shirt sponsor ahead of the start of new campaign.

The deal if it goes through would be expected to boost the club's return to competitive ways in the league and Africa.

Hearts of Oak last week - on their birthday - unveiled a new kit sponsor Barex sportswear and the board member of the club Vincent Odotei stating the club will add more sponsorship deals.

And having Rush Energy Drink as one of their shirt sponsors will mark a shift in Hearts of Oak's commercial strategy as promised by the club during their 105th year anniversary.

The team has got pre-season underway and are competing in the mini GHALCA G6 tournament. They lost their opening match 1-0 against Aduana Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com