Ex-Medeama coach Hans Pluijm insists he's still in charge of Tanzanian giants Yanga



Former Medeama coach Hans Vander Pluijm has denied reports claiming he's parted ways with Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Media reports claimed last week that the Dutchman had left the club on mutual ground.

Former Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is rumoured to have been lined up to replace the ex-Heart of Lions trainer.

But he has flatly denied the claims as false insisting he's still in charge.

"I will meet the chairman of Yanga Mr Manji. As far as am concerned I am still the head coach of Yanga," he said

"Those speculating about my sacking are dreaming, I resigned yes but the Minister of State Mwiguli Nchemba asked me to rescind my decision and so I wonder why the speculations in the media."

