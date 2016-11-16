Bechem United and Inter Allies fighting for goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi’s signature

Ghana Premier League sides Inter Allies and Bechem United are fighting for the signature of Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.

Antwi surprisingly fell behind Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan meaning his game time was ultimately limited.

In his bit to gain more playing time Antwi has decided to look elsewhere with a host of clubs in the Ghana Premier League inquiring about the possibility of signing him on for the upcoming season.

Bechem United who will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season have showed great interest while Inter Allies want to make him their first choice goalkeeper in the coming season.

''Bechem United and Inter Allies have both contacted me for my services but Kotoko is discouraging them with huge price tag which I think is unjust to treat a player like that but I want to tell all Ghanaians that Ofori Antwi will never play for Kotoko again and even if I should remain in the house till next year August where my contract with them will expire, I will do that''. He told ATL FM of Cape Coast.

The next Ghana Premier League season is set to start next season.

