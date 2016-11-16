Ghana target and Uganda coach Micho denies South Africa link

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic 'Micho' has denied reports suggesting he could replace Shakes Mashaba as the new coach of the South African national team.

The Serbian coach has been strongly linked with the job after Shakes Mashaba was suspended despite their 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 Word Cup qualifier over the weekend.

But the Ugandan coach has denied the claims.

I strongly deny rumours&speculations about linking me with S.Africa due to my unreserved loyality to Uganda&absolute respect for S.Africa

— MICHOcoach (@michocoach) November 15, 2016

Micho led Uganda to qualify to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon for the first time in 38-years where they have been paired with Ghana,Egypt and Mali.

The Cranes are also in the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying group alongside Ghana, Egypt and Congo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com