Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 16 November 2016 11:25 CET

African champions Ivory Coast hold France to 0-0 draw in high-profile international friendly


Ivory Coast held France to a goalless draw in a high-profile international friendly on Tuesday night.

The Elephants were seeking to rebound after 0-0 stalemate against Morocco in a 2018 World Cup qualifier over the weekend.

Coach Michel Dussuyer paraded a strong squad including Serge Aurier, Lamine Kone, Franck Kessie and Salomon Kalou.

The Ivorian used the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of their defense of the African Cup of Nations title in Gabon next year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Ignorance is not an excuse in life
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img