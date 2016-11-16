African champions Ivory Coast hold France to 0-0 draw in high-profile international friendly



Ivory Coast held France to a goalless draw in a high-profile international friendly on Tuesday night.

The Elephants were seeking to rebound after 0-0 stalemate against Morocco in a 2018 World Cup qualifier over the weekend.

Coach Michel Dussuyer paraded a strong squad including Serge Aurier, Lamine Kone, Franck Kessie and Salomon Kalou.

The Ivorian used the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of their defense of the African Cup of Nations title in Gabon next year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com