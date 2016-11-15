Dynasty FC humbles Midjiland FC in second division match

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - Maamobi Dynasty Football Club defeated Maamobi Midjiland FC by three goals to one on Sunday in the 21st week Greater Accra second division leaque match at the Okponglo park.

Abraham Abass, Captain of Dynasty FC scored the first goal in the 12th minutes of the game through a sensational scissor kick in the 18 yard box from a beautiful pass from playmaker Abdul Rahman.

The game was thrilling in the first half with physical challenges from the Midjiland team, who were bent on securing a point to salvage themselves from the relegation zone.

Dynasty FC, after getting the first goal played a compact game and entertained the fans with delightful passes and dominated till the last quarter of the first half.

Midjiland FC changed their tactics and from the 30th minute came into the game strongly to redeem the goal deficit but they could not convert the chances which came their way, including a free kick hitting the cross bar.

Dynasty FC made it two through striker Mathiad Holala in the 47th minute from an incisive pass from Abdul Rahman but Midjiland quickly responded from a corner kick, which was headed home perfectly by defender Ebenezer Nii Adjei in the 49th minutes.

Midjiland piled on the pressure for the equaliser but the defence of Dynasty FC manned the defensive pair of former Eleven Wise player Kassim Ibrahim and Philip Boampong junior, the younger brother of Daniel Coleman of former Hearts of Oak player, held the Midjiland attackers at bay.

Striker Mathiad Holala scored his second goal in the 70th minutes after a beautiful combination between Rabiu Mohammed and Odana Salim found the striker to slam in the third goal for Dynasty.

Midjiland FC upped their game in the latter part of the game but could not make good use of the opportunities which came their way.

Dynasty FC are now third on the leaque table with 37 points, New Town youth are second with 40 points whiles Emmanuel FC are on top of the table with 47 points.

GNA