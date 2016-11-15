Glo Ghana announces 'Win a seat among the Stars' promo

Accra, Nov 15, GNA - Glo Mobile Ghana has announced its 'Win a seat among the Stars' promo, that will see some subscribers and stakeholders participate in the 25th Edition of the Glo-CAF Awards fixed for January 5, 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.

In all 25 subscribers would be selected from the promo, whilst other stakeholders will also be part of the trip.

According to a statement from Glo Ghana, a subscriber need to opt into the promo by sending 'CAF' as SMS to 5014 and also using up a GHc 100 airtime between November and December 31, 2016.

It said the promo is designed to reward subscribers, who have been very loyal to the brand and for their patronage and support' adding that winners will come from the pool of top airtime users.

The statement said the winning guests will be given deserved royal treatment and will be flown back to Accra the day after watching the event.

According to the statement, as many as 300 of such guests from the company's areas of operation across the continent will be at the event courtesy of Glo.

Mr. Augustus Mamuro, Glo Mobile Head of Business said, 'this is a once-in-a-lifetime Silver Jubilee award ceremony of an event best known as the Oscars of African football and it is expedient of us to reward a good number of our subscribers with an all-expense paid trip to watch the event live'.

Those to be decorated at the event include the African Footballer of the Year, and 15 other categories to be unveiled during the anniversary event.

Such categories include African Player of The Year (Based in Africa), National Team of The Year, Club of The Year and Coach of The Year.

Also included are Most Promising Talent, Women's National Team of The Year, Woman Player of The Year, Referee of The Year, African Legend, CAF Fair Play Award, Platinum Awards-which is usually reserved for the President of the host country, African Finest XI and Youth Player of The Year.

GNA