'We are ready to work with new administration' - Amos Frimpong

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko made a good start in the GHALCA G6 tournament with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Brong Ahafo based side Bechem United on Monday.

Kotoko's captain, Amos Frimpong told the GNA sports that the victory yesterday was just a tip of the iceberg and that there is more to follow in their upcoming fixtures, following the outstanding performance on Monday.

''We were very determined to beat Bechem United because we have had quite a bad performance against them in our last couple of games. They got a point here in Kumasi in the league match and they eliminated us in the FA cup so we were so much ready to take our chances this time around.

''That was an extra motivation for us against them, our performance was great but I want to assure our supporters that it would be greater in our subsequent games'' Amos Frimpong said.

The enthusiastic defender insisted that they are going to fight very had to win the tournament and other trophies this season.

'We won this tournament in a great style last season and this season would be no different, we have started very well and we would keep up with it. Hopefully everything will go according to plan this time around and we would win every trophy for our fans".

Amos Frimpong said nothing has changed in the dressing room, on or off the pitch with regards to the recent administrative change.

'The new CEO of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei visited us on Sunday and talked to us, the past administration has done their possible best for the club, there is a new administration and we are all ready to work with them to achieve great things for the club. We are united and always happy working as a team' said Frimpong

GNA