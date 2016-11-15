Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Russia 2018: Saudi fury as Japan boost World Cup hopes

Japan beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a foul-tempered qualifier Tuesday as a debatable Hiroshi Kiyotake penalty boosted their hopes of qualifying for a sixth successive World Cup in 2018.

The Blue Samurai drew level with the Group B leaders on 10 points after a tempestuous clash in Saitama, where Kiyotake's spot kick and a Genki Haraguchi effort eased the pressure on under-fire coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Saudi Arabia pulled a late goal back through Omar Othman but it was not enough for the visitors to rescue a draw.

"Credit to the players for beating a good Saudi team," said Halilhodzic, whose future has been plunged into doubt after a poor run of form during the Asian qualifying campaign.

Genki Haraguchi (centre) is congratulated by teammates following his goal against Saudi Arabia during a World Cup qualifier in Saitama on November 15, 2016 (AFP)

