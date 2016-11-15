Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
15 November 2016

Qualifiers: Lippi's China dealt World Cup qualifying blow with Qatar draw

Marcello Lippi's hopes of leading China to the next World Cup received a serious blow when they were held 0-0 by Qatar in Kunming on Tuesday.

Lippi is tasked with setting China on the road to football greatness but there was no dream start for the Italian in his first game in charge.

Instead China remain rooted to the foot of Group A with two points from five games and scant hopes of reaching Russia 2018 even with Lippi, who coached Italy to the 2006 World Cup title.

China manager Marcello Lippi (AFP/File)

Sports News

