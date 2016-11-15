Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Golf | 15 November 2016 14:41 CET

Afia Konadu Shines …In October Golf Medal 

By Daily Guide
Konadu(L) receiving her prize from Lady Captain Peace Akwei
Konadu(L) receiving her prize from Lady Captain Peace Akwei


Pretty-looking Afia Konadu produced a stellar performance to lift the October ladies Medal at the Achimota Golf Club.

The astute business lady recorded a 74 net score in the Bronze Division to beat Lady Captain Peace Akwei by three strokes.

Seasoned golfer Aku Yaba dominated the Silver Division with an impressive 68 net score, while Ragheda Khalil(70net) beat young Jessica Tei on count back.

Guest player Mark Cofie, Achimota Vice Captain shot 86 net to win the special men's event.

The competition's sponsor Charles Cofie after the competition explained that his love for the sport drove him to rally behind the event, by way of support.

Lady Captain Peace Akwei described the competition as a success considering the level of competition and perfect organization.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Golf

I will like to study in that course of Computer Science because what basically based on in life time thanks
By: Muiz Adebayo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img