Afia Konadu Shines …In October Golf Medal 



Pretty-looking Afia Konadu produced a stellar performance to lift the October ladies Medal at the Achimota Golf Club.

The astute business lady recorded a 74 net score in the Bronze Division to beat Lady Captain Peace Akwei by three strokes.

Seasoned golfer Aku Yaba dominated the Silver Division with an impressive 68 net score, while Ragheda Khalil(70net) beat young Jessica Tei on count back.

Guest player Mark Cofie, Achimota Vice Captain shot 86 net to win the special men's event.

The competition's sponsor Charles Cofie after the competition explained that his love for the sport drove him to rally behind the event, by way of support.

Lady Captain Peace Akwei described the competition as a success considering the level of competition and perfect organization.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

