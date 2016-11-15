All Set For Trust Sports Emporium  Commissioning

Officials of ETC Polska pose with the two national lightweight contenders Benjamin(L) and Sheriff

An expected funfair, pure pugilistic demonstration is set to rock the newly-constructed boxing gymnasium (Trust Sports Emporium) near the Korle-Bu Traffic Light in Accra today.

And none other person than president John Mahama will grace the event to perform the grand commissioning of the sports edifice.

Located near Bukom, a fishing community that has produced world champions like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, among others, it is aimed at providing a platform for boxing in particular and sports in general to revive its dwindling fortunes.

A press conference preceding the commissioning this morning saw the weigh-in of the boxers who will do battle in the night of boxing tomorrow.

Eight fights including a national lightweight title involving Benjamin Lamptey (Bukom Gym) and Sheriff Quaye (Black Panthers Gym) will be the main bout, put together by ETC & Trust Sports Emporium in association with Box Office Sports.

Officials of ETC Polska, Yatzek Sholterla and Victor Slavenskey, contractors of the Sports Emporium expressed the hope that the facility will certainly offer the youth the opportunity to identify and express their sporting talents.

The giant sporting facility, set for commissioning at 4pm today was constructed by ETC Polska and supported by Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

