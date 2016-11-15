We Still Have Hope …Jonathan Mensah

Defender has admitted the Black Stars need a miracle to secure a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Black Stars lost more ground on main rivals Egypt with a disappointing 2-0 lost against the Pharaohs in Alexandria despite playing very well.

Ghana failed to make their territorial dominance count as a goal in each half from AS Roma forward Mohammed Salah and Abdalla Saied secured vital victory for the Egyptians at the Borg El Arab stadium over the weekend.

The result has left Ghana needing wins in their remaining four games to qualify to Russia as they are now five and three points adrift Egypt and Uganda respectively.

''Yeah it's very tough because we have one point, Egypt has six and Uganda has four points,''

''But we have hopes because there is four more games left and we have to focus on winning game after game which will be tough,''

''Egypt came to win and we also wanted to win but at the end they got the best. Ghana played very well but at the end of the game we didn't win so it does not count''