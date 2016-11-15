Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 15 November 2016 14:25 CET

29th November: Court adjourns Nyantakyi’s defamatory suit against Songo et al

The $2m defamatory suit slapped on Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo), Kofi Asare Brako (Abatey) and Multimedia by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has been adjourned to 29 November, 2016.

The case which had been adjourned twice was again scheduled for late November after the counsel of the defendants refused to file for defence when the case was heard on Tuesday.

The defendants' council told the court that his clients have apologised to the plaintiff and he would only file for defence after the plaintiff has expressed dissatisfaction over the apology.

However, the plaintiff counsel said they have not set an eye on the apology and urged the court to continue the hearing.

But, both parties later agreed that the case should be adjourned to 29th November.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

There is no history without facts
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img