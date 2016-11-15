29th November: Court adjourns Nyantakyi’s defamatory suit against Songo et al

The $2m defamatory suit slapped on Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo), Kofi Asare Brako (Abatey) and Multimedia by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has been adjourned to 29 November, 2016.

The case which had been adjourned twice was again scheduled for late November after the counsel of the defendants refused to file for defence when the case was heard on Tuesday.

The defendants' council told the court that his clients have apologised to the plaintiff and he would only file for defence after the plaintiff has expressed dissatisfaction over the apology.

However, the plaintiff counsel said they have not set an eye on the apology and urged the court to continue the hearing.

But, both parties later agreed that the case should be adjourned to 29th November.

