Three clubs officials invited by Ghana FA Ethics Committee over BA United-Bolga All Stars match-fixing case

The Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee has invited three clubs officials to its next sitting on Thursday in relation to the alleged case of bribery and match fixing between BA United FC and Bolga All Stars FC.

The three invited officials are Isaac Wereko aka Wofa Atta (Welfare Manager of BA United), Emmanuel Asamoah (Team Manager of BA United) and Desmond Gyamfi (Equipment's Officer of BA United).

The Committee believes these three club officials are key to the case and their presence at its next sitting will be critical to its investigations.

As a member of the Association, BA United FC has been charged to ensure that these three officials of their Club appear at its next sitting or risk being sanctioned.

The Sitting will be held at the Board Room of the GFA Secretariat in Accra at 11:00am.

